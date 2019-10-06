Wayne Gallman being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

The Giants trail the Vikings 3-0 in the first quarter and they may be without their starting running back.

Wayne Gallman left the game to undergo an evaluation for a concussion after an 11-yard run on the Giants’ opening possession. Gallman is starting for the second straight week with Saquon Barkley out of the lineup due to an ankle injury.

Jon Hilliman stepped in after Gallman was injured. Elijhaa Penny is the only other running back active for the Giants against Minnesota.

The Giants’ first drive took them into Minnesota territory, but it stalled after a pair of incompletions by Daniel Jones.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m. ET: Gallman has been ruled out with a concussion.