Worst rule in football could have helped Giants avoid a safety

The worst rule in football, without far, comes from the stupid notion that a fumble by the offense that bounces in to and out of the end zone transfers possession to the defense, at their own 20.

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, proof of how bad that rule is came from a situation when it didn’t apply.

With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook heading toward the end zone, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers took a big lunging swing at the ball and knocked it out, near the right pylon. The ball hit the turf at the one, and the Giants recovered.

The Giants thus got the ball at the spot of the recovery. And on the next play the Vikings stuffed them for a safety.

If the ball had skittered just a bit forward and to the right, it would have been Giants ball at the 20.

And for those of you who will inevitably ask what the rule should be, it’s simple: When an offensive player fumbles the ball in to and out of the end zone, the offense should keep possession at the spot of the fumble. If/when this rule ever becomes applied in a Super Bowl, with millions of casual fans realizing simultaneously how unfair it is, the rule will change at the next league meeting, guaranteed.