Getty Images

The Vikings took an early lead in New Jersey. They’re also taking an early loss.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes collided with a teammate while defending Giants receiver Sterling Shephard in the first quarter of the game.

The collision of helmets put Rhodes out of the game, at least for now. He seemed to be shaken up, and it remains to be seen if/when he returns.

The Vikings lead the game, 3-0.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m. ET: And Rhodes has returned.