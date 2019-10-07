49ers rush for 275 yards, shut down Browns offense in 31-3 romp

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 7, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers run over, around and through the Cleveland Browns in a 31-3 rout to improve to 4-0 on Monday night.

The 49ers rushed for 275 yards as an 83-yard touchdown from Matt Breida on their first offensive snap of the game set the tone for the entire evening. Breida rushed for 114 yards with two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – on just 11 carries. Tevin Coleman, in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Browns turned the ball over four times as Baker Mayfield tossed two interceptions and a lost a fumble, and Odell Beckham fumbled on a punt return long after the game was decided. Mayfield was sacked four times with rookie Nick Bosa getting a pair of sacks as the Cleveland offense was under siege all night.

Mayfield completed just 8 of 22 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions on the night. Nick Chubb rushed for 87 yards on 16 attempts and Jarvis Landry caught four passes for 75 yards to serve as the only bright spots for the Cleveland offense.

About the only negative for the 49ers was some shakiness from their field goal unit as they were breaking in a new long snapper in Garrison Sanborn.

Breida’s 83-yard run quickly gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead. Mayfield was then intercepted by Richard Sherman on the Browns’ ensuing possession. The 49ers wouldn’t capitalize on the following drive but would cash in following a Browns three-and-out.

Breida caught a 5-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to cap an eight-play, 74-yard drive that gave the 49ers a 14-0 lead.

Mayfield would be stripped by DeForest Buckner as Bosa recovered the loose ball for Cleveland’s second turnover of the night. A missed 47-yard field goal from Robbie Gould kept the lead at just two touchdowns. Gould would miss two kicks and have a third try blocked for the 49ers.

Austin Seibert‘s 30-yard field goal in the second quarter served as the only point of the night for Cleveland.

Coleman scored on a 19-yard run late in the half to take a 21-3 lead into the break.

The Browns would gain just 22 yards in the third quarter on seven total offensive plays as the 49ers controlled the ball for over 13 minutes of the quarter. Garoppolo’s second touchdown pass, a 22-yard strike to George Kittle, made it a 28-3 game. Gould would add a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to polish off the scoring for the night.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns for San Francisco.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “49ers rush for 275 yards, shut down Browns offense in 31-3 romp

  1. Well, the good thing is that the Browns, no matter what, always can provide a good chuckle.

    The game is lost, no chance for a comeback, what should we do? I know, let’s send our start WR to return punts.

    Freddie Kitchens

  2. Three missed fgs. Should’ve been 40-3. Best team in the west and nfc altogether. We remain undefeated. Rams are next, can’t wait!

  3. Normally I stick up for the Browns. Not after my team trashed them like a JV squad! I had no idea who would win going into this. I think it’s safe to say the Niners got something cooking and Jimmy G being a game manager is all we need him to be to be successful.

  4. That intentional grounding towards the end of the first half should have been a sack for Bosa too. He should have had 3 sacks on the game. Niners could have cleaned it up a little more too. Scary how good they can be. Jimmy G is now 13-2 as a starter.

  10. Browns fan. This hurts worse than 0-17. You have loads of talent. Lot of words. What a sorry sack. See u in a few years. Seen crap storms before and I know it when I see it. Peace.

  11. Well, the good thing is that the Browns, no matter what, always can provide a good chuckle.

    The game is lost, no chance for a comeback, what should we do? I know, let’s send our start WR to return punts.

    Freddie Kitchens

    Trust me, that’s because Look at Me is yammering to touch the ball more.

  12. Where do I even start lol we are 4-0 and looking dominate. Yes we got more to prove, but we have been great so far. Bustfield looks like a great pick for the browns. We are marching to six #goniners #nobodyhasitbetter

  13. Kitchens was a RB coach last year, no way he should be a head coach. The OL coach last year said all the offensive coaches rallied around Freddie and bailed him out, then they made the mistake of letting Greg Williams go, hiring Freddie and he fired the guys that helped him out in 2018. It shows how true that is when you watch this years mess compared to last half of 2018.
    Trade Ohell Blecham for a real LT. Baker Mayfield shows a great backpedal, he might make it as a CB.

  15. The Browns had a winning organization with Gregg Williams as head coach. So what did they do? Of course they let him go and promoted a guy who didn’t even have on full season of experience as a coordinator, much less a head coach.

    Maybe longer term it will pan out, but this season is going to be mediocre.

  16. The Browns had no game plan on defense. They tried to be creative on offense, but poor execution got them. Then in the second half they weren’t creative at all. I’m pretty amazed at how bad this is. I am usually a patient man when it comes to coaches, but something is off this year and I think it’s Freddie. We have some great players, but this coach is not getting the best out of them. The time is now, make a change.

  20. Jay Gruden is available now … I wouldn’t doubt that he could get this team going , just plug him in for Kitchens. Browns what do you have to lose ?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!