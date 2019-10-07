Anthony Lynn “sorry” about Chargers effort

Getty Images

Keeping reporters happy is obviously the most important thing, so when Chargers coach Anthony Lynn took to the podium after a 20-13 loss to the Broncos, he apologized.

For a number of things. And perhaps not just to the members of the media who witnessed it.

“Sorry for keeping you good people waiting,” Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “Sorry for watching that damn game. We play like that we won’t beat anybody. That team came here more desperate for a win . . . It was disappointing.”

Losing to the previously winless Broncos was one thing, but the way they did it has to be disturbing to Lynn. Turning the ball over at the goal line, and failing to take advantage of turnovers in general, but failing to score a single offensive touchdown. It was the first time in 55 games they hadn’t done that, and just the ninth time in quarterback Philip Rivers‘ 224 starts (including the playoffs) that they didn’t score an offensive touchdown.

“We just never got in a groove, running the ball or passing it,” running back Melvin Gordon said after his return to the field. “We were just looking for somebody to make a play. None of us really could. We were dying to make one. It just didn’t happen. It was weird. . . .

“We got guys, you know, alpha males that want to make the play, that want to get it done. No one on the offensive side of the ball could make that play to get us going. For us to not score [a touchdown] on offense is crazy with all the talent we have.”

Gordon ran 12 times for 31 yards in his comeback game, unable to spark a team that clearly needed one.