Baker Mayfield has three turnovers as 49ers lead 21-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has three turnovers. Matt Breida has 103 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

The 49ers lead 21-3 at halftime, and the Browns are fortunate it’s not worse.

San Francisco has scored only seven points off Mayfield’s two interceptions and one fumble.

The 49ers punted after Richard Sherman‘s pick of Mayfield set them up at the Cleveland 41. And Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal wide right following a DeForest Buckner strip-sack that Nick Bosa recovered at the Cleveland 29.

K'Waun Williams‘ pick of Mayfield was a killer, though.

The Browns were threatening to close within 14-10 with 4:45 remaining in the first half when Mayfield tried to hit Antonio Callaway in the end zone. Williams returned the interception 49 yards, and the 49ers converted with a touchdown drive as Tevin Coleman scored on a 19-yard run.

Gould has missed two field goals, with the new snapper and rookie holder not doing him any favors. Gould missed only three of 75 field goals in his first two seasons with San Francisco but has missed four already this season.

Mayfield is 7-of-16 for 80 yards and two interceptions, with a fumble and an intentional grounding penalty. Odell Beckham has completed a pass to Jarvis Landry for 20 yards, has two runs for 11 yards and has caught one pass for 7 yards, though he also has two drops.

Bosa has dominated with three tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for only 46 yards, but the 49ers haven’t needed him with 185 rushing yards.

Breida scored on an 83-yard run on the team’s first play from scrimmage. He has three carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and has caught three passes for 15 yards and a score.

Coleman has seven carries for 54 yards and a score.