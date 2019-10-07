Bill Callahan: Dwayne Haskins not a candidate to start right now

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington team president Bruce Allen said on Monday that all quarterback decisions will be made by interim head coach Bill Callahan and Callahan was asked about his plans for the quarterback position in this week’s game against the Dolphins in his initial press conference later in the day.

Callahan said he’s not ready to name a starter for the game against Miami, but he did rule out one of the three choices on the 53-man roster. Callahan said that while first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starting quarterback at some point, he is not a candidate to start “right now.”

That will leave Callahan to make a choice between Colt McCoy, who started on Sunday, and Case Keenum. Keenum started the first four games, but was benched in Week Four and was inactive Sunday after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Callahan said that he wanted to give Haskins more work in practice in preparation of his eventual ascension to the top job, but offered no timeline on when he thought the quarterback might be ready for that promotion.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Bill Callahan: Dwayne Haskins not a candidate to start right now

  1. Haskins isn’t ready. If you put him in there now he will not do well (as we’ve seen) and lose any confidence. Another lost season for the Skins…

  2. Why is it such a question on whether Haskins can start now or not? Best to let him sit. Mahomes and Rodgers both sat, Rodgers for more than one year. Not saying he’s going to be great, but c’mon. Let him sit.

  4. Their next game is Miami. Why not let him start against the worst team in the League. That Miami defense made Lamar Jackson look like John Elway. Rodgers sat for Favre and Mahomes sat for Alex Smith – tw0 QBs who were, at the time, performing well. Are you really going to sit Haskins in favor of McCoy or Keenum? Is he really going to learn by watching those guys play?

  7. How fragile is Haskins’ ego where he can’t learn on the job, knowing he’ll make mistakes??? So we wait until next year to see if he can play at all? I guess all the other positions will be sured up by then??? Come on. Put him in. We need to know if he sucks or not.

  9. nflfollower says: “Why is it such a question on whether Haskins can start now or not? Best to let him sit. Mahomes and Rodgers both sat, Rodgers for more than one year. Not saying he’s going to be great, but c’mon. Let him sit.”

    Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Brett Favre all did as well. I would never succumb to the media when they push for these rookie QB’s to start. I don’t think the fans want it as much as the media wants the story.

  10. Has Ohio State ever produced a NFL Quarterback ?
    Every QB to come from there ends up trying to play another position….Just another wasted draft pick

  12. I agree with sitting him however most of the quarterbacks mentioned in this thread sat behind some very good players. Not Keenum and Colt McCoy so I wouldn’t expect similar results.

  13. That is not the issue, The issue is getting Dan and Bruce to understand that is the issue. The other problem is Haskins (even though i think he’s as good as Geno Smith) was brought into the wrong environment. Anyone outside of the DC area doesn’t understand that Haskins is a local kid that is viewed and championed in the area like He’s Tom Brady, has been since highschool. He will never be Humbled as long as he’s in this area and as long as you got guys like Dan/Bruce in charge of him, he’s going to end up like RG3.

    riggo08 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:11 pm
    Haskins isn’t ready. If you put him in there now he will not do well (as we’ve seen) and lose any confidence. Another lost season for the Skins…

  14. Everyone knew at the time of the draft that Haskins needed to sit for a year or at least most of a year. This isn’t even a controversy. It’s best for Haskins to sit for now.

    That said, getting him some practice reps aside from the scout team would be a nice place to start, and that should probably start right now.

  15. “Another lost season for the Skins…”

    You might as well frame that statement and keep it on your wall as long as Snyder owns the team

  17. fjbuon says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    How fragile is Haskins’ ego where he can’t learn on the job, knowing he’ll make mistakes??? So we wait until next year to see if he can play at all? I guess all the other positions will be sured up by then??? Come on. Put him in. We need to know if he sucks or not.

    ———

    He set Big Ten records for passing yards and touchdowns in the only season he played at Ohio State. Obviously, he doesn’t suck. But he’s young, and they believe he can gain from sitting a year.

  19. Wow, the sickly sweet smell of burning garbage still all too familiar in DC. Is there some mechanism the NFL can use to throw one of these privileged billionaires out. He’s been nothing but a blight to that franchise. I’m not a fan of the skins, but wow, time for this to end.

  20. The Fins traded good players for draft picks in hopes of getting a really high pick in next year’s draft. We knew they would be bad. What is Washington’s excuse?
    Sad thing is that I think Washington is actually worse.

  21. Troubling to me is the entire concept of ‘tanking’…troubling also is the percentage of thumbs up in the comments….how is this advancing the very concepts that sports can and should consistently teach?..I was always led to believe that you gave it your all, Everytime…. regardless of the outcome….someone please explain!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!