Bills trade Zay Jones to Raiders

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones has largely been phased out of the offense this season. Now he’ll see if he can fit in somewhere else.

The Bills have traded Jones to the Raiders, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Raiders will send a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Buffalo in the deal.

The 24-year-old Jones was a big part of the Bills’ offense a year ago, catching 56 passes for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. But this year he’s been a non-factor, with just seven catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns through five games.

The Raiders can use him, however, with the problems they’ve had at wide receiver this season. In addition to the Antonio Brown debacle, the Raiders had three injured receivers out on Sunday: Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Dwayne Harris.

With Oakland on its bye this week, Jones will have some extra time to learn the offense, and then Jon Gruden will hope he has a new weapon ready to contribute in Oakland.