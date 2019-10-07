Browns activate Antonio Callaway for Monday night

Getty Images

The Browns’ receiving corps has gotten a boost for the team’s Monday night showdown against the 49ers.

Receiver Antonio Callaway officially has been activated.

Callaway served a four-game suspension to start the season, for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. He continues to face enhanced scrutiny and penalties if he commits further violations.

As a rookie, Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns. He’s currently listed as a fourth-stringer on the depth chart, but if he’s on the 46-man roster tonight he likely will be much higher on the pecking order, possibly as high as No. 3 behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Callaway takes the roster spot that was created on Friday, when the team placed linebacker Willie Landry on injured reserve.