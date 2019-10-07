Bruce Allen on firing Jay Gruden: “It was necessary”

Getty Images

Hours after firing head coach Jay Gruden, Washington team President Bruce Allen said the reason was simple: They haven’t won enough.

“It was necessary. Our 0-5 start is not just disappointing. We had much different expectations for the beginning of the season,” Allen said.

Allen said he wants to win this year, starting Sunday against the Dolphins, and he thinks interim head coach Bill Callahan can get the job done.

“Under Bill’s leadership, the programs he’s going to put in, the discipline and execution, we believe we’re giving him the best opportunity to beat the Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the year,” Allen said.

Allen did not say whether rookie Dwayne Haskins will be the quarterback to lead Washington on Sunday, although he made clear he believes Haskins can do the job.

“It’ll be up to Coach Callahan who plays at any position, the same way it was up to Coach Gruden who’s going to play. We’re thrilled to have Dwayne here. We think his future is really bright. Whatever gives Coach Callahan the formula for success, I’m sure he’s going to do,” Allen said.

Allen made clear that Gruden’s firing is “not for cause.” It’s simply because it’s time to stop losing.