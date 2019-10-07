Bruce Allen on firing Jay Gruden: “It was necessary”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Hours after firing head coach Jay Gruden, Washington team President Bruce Allen said the reason was simple: They haven’t won enough.

“It was necessary. Our 0-5 start is not just disappointing. We had much different expectations for the beginning of the season,” Allen said.

Allen said he wants to win this year, starting Sunday against the Dolphins, and he thinks interim head coach Bill Callahan can get the job done.

“Under Bill’s leadership, the programs he’s going to put in, the discipline and execution, we believe we’re giving him the best opportunity to beat the Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the year,” Allen said.

Allen did not say whether rookie Dwayne Haskins will be the quarterback to lead Washington on Sunday, although he made clear he believes Haskins can do the job.

“It’ll be up to Coach Callahan who plays at any position, the same way it was up to Coach Gruden who’s going to play. We’re thrilled to have Dwayne here. We think his future is really bright. Whatever gives Coach Callahan the formula for success, I’m sure he’s going to do,” Allen said.

Allen made clear that Gruden’s firing is “not for cause.” It’s simply because it’s time to stop losing.

44 responses to “Bruce Allen on firing Jay Gruden: “It was necessary”

  1. The Dolphins must be so pissed there’s this many other winless teams. Especially with all this chaos in DC, it’s in danger of spoiling their perfect season!

  4. Not a Dolphins fan, but go Dolphins! Don’t have to be an astrophysicist to figure out Snyder and Allen are the problem.

  7. Gruden did not want Haskins. I think he made that clear. When the GM and the coach are not on the same page one has to go

  8. I’m not going to say that Jay Gruden is a good head coach, but I will say unequivocally that – if Dan Snyder sells the team and Bruce Allen is fired and Jay Gruden was re-hired as head coach – Washington’s team would be in a much better position than they’re in on Monday morning.

  17. Gruden was 6-3 with Alex Smith, and then went 1-11 after Smith’s injury with basically the same team. No backup QB is going to win consistently in the NFL.

  19. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why Mr. Snyder retains Mr. Allen as team President.
    I mean, who could possibly argue with his unassailable logic?

    And… I trust we can put to rest all this talk about not wanting to win, hmmm?
    Yes, I think we can.

  20. Can he fire himself and bring in a new owner as well, because anything short of that means things will simply remain the same only the names will change

  21. Doesn’t the need to stop losing begin and the top? So since Jay was fired, why weren’t you Bruce? How can you quantify your continued employment being that we were losing before Jay got here?

  22. They were losing before Gruden got there under other coaches. The common denominator through all the losses is Daniel Snyder and his henchman Bruce Allen.

    Until that changes, Washington will remain Loserville.

  24. Dwayne Haskins has clearly shown he isn’t ready. He only started for 1 year at Ohio State. If they throw him to the wolves he will be broken physically and mentally. Let him sit and learn the pro game and work toward building a better O-line in the offseason, then see what you got in Haskins next year.

  25. “President Bruce Allen said the reason was simple: Either admit what a totally and utterly incompetent boob I’ve been the last 10 years and resign, or use Jay Gruden as a scapegoat. We all know that even Belichick couldn’t win with that mess of a roster I put together, but it was either Jay or me, so guess what?”

    Fixed his quote for him

  26. The guy who SHOULD be fired is Allen. He created the dumpster fire that has become the Washington franchise. He’s why TWilliams still hasn’t been traded or brought back. He’s the guy whose made 20 years worth of bad personnel decisions in just 5. He’s the one who had a decent GM and drove him out of football. And THAT has been his biggest accomplishment in his overly long tenure as Daniel Snyder’s best friend

  28. Well at least Gruden gets to keep his paycheck. Pretty sure no respectable coach would take a job there if they fought him over it. I seriously doubt Callahan will be able to institute a change in discipline, every player knows he is a temp coach and they wont be held accountable. They may very well beat the Dolphins but I have hard time imagining them beating anyone else this season.

  32. “Allen made clear that Gruden’s firing is “not for cause.” It’s simply because it’s time to stop losing.” Huh? So I guess you fired for cause in Washington if you win??? Oh and Bill’s picking the QB, that’s rich!

  33. The problem is not Snyder’s adamant retention of Allen.
    No, that’s not why this team is a perpetual loser.
    The real reason is Snyder’s refusal to change the name.

  34. The decision to fire Gruden after New England and before Miami is the reality that Miami is one of the only teams we might be able to beat (Jets are the other), so it would make Snyder/Allen look good by firing Jay now, and then going on to win the next game. “See? We told you!” As usual though, Little Danny and Bruce Vader never see the big picture – how the season at best will be a 4-12 finish, and likely a 2-14 finish, which will be the real truth about their “damn good” culture within that franchise.

  35. Nobody is taking that job… no way no how. It is literally career suicide. Ok Ill do it for 5mill USD a year but Bruce is gone and give me a Scott Pioli numbers cap type guy. Im buying the groceries but I need to use coupons.

  41. It’s a shame, and telling, that there wasn’t one nice thing said about Gruden in that press conference nor in the team’s statement. Not even platitudes like “We thank Jay for his contributions” or “We appreciate Jay’s hard work for the organization.” Gruden held together a lot of broken pieces for a long time until he himself broke. Classless organization.

  42. I am an Eagles fan but I feel for the Washington fan base which is HUGE and loyal. This is not some second rate market they play in. This team has won multiple SB’s and have lots of HOF inductees.

