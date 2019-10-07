Buccaneers banged up on offensive line

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going to have to face the Panthers without a pair of blockers, as injuries have wiped out their right side of the offensive line.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs will likely be without right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle Demar Dotson this week.

Cappa suffered a broken left arm during the second quarter of yesterday’s loss to the Saints, but finished the game.

Dotson is struggling with calf and hamstring injuries. Veteran Josh Wells will likely start at right tackle.

That’s a tough break against an aggressive Panthers defense, which has 20 sacks on the season (second in the league).