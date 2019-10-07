Chris Jones having MRI on groin strain

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones picked up a groin injury in Sunday night’s game and he’ll be spending part of his Monday having tests to gauge the severity of the problem.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones has a groin strain and is having an MRI as he tries to figure out how long he’s going to be out of action.

Jones was limited to 38 defensive snaps in the loss to the Colts. He had one tackle and two quarterback hits before leaving the game.

The Chiefs also saw left guard Andrew Wylie hurt his ankle during the loss. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that x-rays were negative and that the belief is that Wylie is dealing with a sprain.