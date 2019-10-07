Christian McCaffrey on pace to break NFL record for yards from scrimmage

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a shot at one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history.

McCaffrey is ledaing the NFL with 105 carries for 587 yards and has added 31 catches for 279 yards. That’s a total of 866 yards from scrimmage in five games, which puts him on pace for 2,771 yards from scrimmage over a 16-game season.

The NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a season is 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009. That record is definitely within McCaffrey’s reach.

At least, it is if McCaffrey can stay healthy while getting that kind of a workload. It’s going to be a tall order for McCaffrey to play 16 games if he keeps taking the pounding that he’s taking so far. But through five games, he’s producing like few players in NFL history have produced.