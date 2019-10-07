Colts lose Kemoko Turay for season

Getty Images

When Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay went down on Sunday night against the Chiefs, it looked like a serious injury. It was.

Turay is out for the season with a broken ankle, NFL Network reports.

The Colts selected Turay in the second round of last year’s draft, and he has shown promise as a potential building block of their defense.

But so far, Turay has been only a part-time player, getting 20 percent of defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps so far this season. And now he won’t be back until 2020.