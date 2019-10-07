David Johnson played through back problems on Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals offense had a lot of success on the ground during Sunday’s win over the Bengals and running back David Johnson was right in the middle of that effort.

Johnson carried the ball 17 times for 91 yards as part of the 266-yard effort on the ground and he did it despite having his back lock up on him early in the game.

“It just randomly did,” Johnson said, via AZCentral.com. “I’ll have to try to figure out what happened. . . . It is tough, but I just tried to grind through it, help out the team as much as I could.”

Johnson was able to remain in the game and made a 24-yard catch down the sideline on the game-winning drive that head coach Kliff Kingsbury said “won us the game.” That may be a touch of hyperbole, but Kingsbury’s allowed to indulge after winning for the first time as an NFL head coach.