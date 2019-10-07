Giants list Saquon Barkley as a limited participant in practice

Getty Images

The Giants offense got some bad news on Monday with wide receiver Sterling Shepard entering the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

They’re hopeful for better news about running back Saquon Barkley‘s health as Thursday’s game against the Patriots draws closer. Barkley missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle, but returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday after doing work on the side earlier in the week.

Barkley is listed as a limited participant again on Monday, although this injury report is an estimation as the team did not hold an actual practice. Running back Wayne Gallman would not have practiced after suffering a concussion on Sunday, so Barkley’s return would be all the more welcome this week.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee) was also listed as a non-participant. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring), left tackle Nate Solder (ankle) and linebacker Josiah Tauaefa (knee) were listed as limited participants.

The Patriots also issued an estimated practice report. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) was their only projected non-participant. Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel) and safety Nate Ebner (groin) were called limited participants after missing Sunday’s game. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) were also listed as limited.