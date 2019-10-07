Golden Tate: It would be alarming if I said I didn’t want more chances

Getty Images

Golden Tate played 40 of 62 snaps and caught three of six targets for 13 yards in his return from suspension. It’s not what he expected, Tate admitted after the game.

The Giants receiver clarified Monday that he is happy and committed.

But, yes, he still hopes for more snaps, more targets, more catches and more yards.

“If we play 70 plays, the way I’m built, I want to play all 70 of them,” Tate said, via Matt Lombardo of nj.com. “That’s more opportunities for me. I’m far from being unhappy.

“I try to say things and be intentional with them. The only thing I was saying [Sunday] is I’m hoping I’m more involved. I understand this was my first week back. There’s a process to this. When you throw someone right in the fire, things could happen another way. I’m very happy to be a New York Giant, back in this locker room and playing football. It would be more alarming if I said ‘I don’t want to play more or I don’t want more passes.'”

Tate likely sees a bigger role this week with Sterling Shepard back in concussion protocol.

“As a guy who sees himself as a playmaker, I don’t think there’s ever going to be too many opportunities,” Tate said. “Any time I have the chance to get on the field, get the ball in my hands, that’s an opportunity to do something great to help our offense, or to bring a spark. I’m always going to want more opportunities.”