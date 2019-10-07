Jamal Adams frustrated and upset after Jets fall to 0-4

Getty Images

Many people predicted the Jets would be 0-4 after Sunday’s game in Philadelphia and those predictions were proven correct when the Eagles pasted the visitors for a 31-6 win.

While others might have seen the loss coming, Jets safety Jamal Adams said he wasn’t expecting the bad outcome and shared the sour taste that the team’s latest loss left in his mouth.

“I mean, anytime I step on the field, man, I expect to win. We all do. But it didn’t happen,” Adams said. “We lost. It doesn’t matter. So I’m frustrated, I’m upset. It is what it is.”

Adams and the defense didn’t have a terrible day. They allowed 265 yards, stopped the Eagles on a couple of fourth down tries and gave up touchdowns on a couple of drives over short fields. Adams said he feels the unit is “coming together,” but the offense remains an unsightly mess and the Jets’ chances of ending their losing streak won’t look good until that changes.