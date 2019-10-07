Jay Gruden: I’m not bitter, I didn’t get it done

Getty Images

Jay Gruden doesn’t really blame Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen for firing him as Washington’s head coach, noting that coaches are judged on his record and his wasn’t good enough.

“I’m not bitter,” Gruden told the Washington Post. “This is a production-based business and I didn’t get it done.”

Gruden did bristle, however, at what he perceived as a suggestion at Allen’s press conference today that new interim head coach Bill Callahan will run more structured practices with harder work.

“I want to make sure that everybody knows that I actually did work,” Gruden said.

And Gruden said he believes his offense would have looked much better if his team had been healthier.

“I just wish I could have had all of our offensive players,” he said. “We never got to flex our offensive muscle.”

So while Gruden accepts that he didn’t get the job done, he seems to think injuries deserve at least as much blame for that as he does.