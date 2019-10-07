Jim Harbaugh wants football players allowed to “turn pro at any point”

Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh played 14 seasons in the NFL. He coached the 49ers for four seasons.

He has coached in the college ranks for 12 seasons.

So few people are more qualified than Harbaugh to offer advice on the new California law allowing college athletes to profit from endorsements.

Harbaugh said Monday he wants college athletes to maintain amateur status. One way to accomplish that, Harbaugh adds, is by allowing them to turn pro whenever they want.

“I think there are 300,000 college football players, and there’s pro football, about 2,000 NFL players per year,” Harbaugh said, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “The fair thing to do would be not to restrict players to have to stay in college for three years. They could turn pro at any point. They could be drafted after their freshman year; they could be drafted after their sophomore year; they could be drafted after their junior year, their senior year.

“I would also make a rule if they weren’t drafted, they could return to college. I think they could also be very productive if someone were to leave after their freshman or sophomore or junior year. They hadn’t finished their degree, they would have the ability within a certain time span to come back and to finish their degree. That would be what I would suggest, propose. You have examples of other sports. You have hockey; you have baseball; you have basketball.”

Harbaugh played four seasons at Michigan before the Chicago Bears made him a first-round choice in 1987.

The NFL requires players to be three years removed from high school before they are eligible to play in the league. The XFL, which begins play this spring, won’t rule out signing players who are less than three years removed from high school.

“Something I think would be beneficial and fair to everybody,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a restricted nature to something you have to be a college football player for three years before you’re eligible to be drafted. Give an opportunity for someone to be a professional football player at 20 or 21. It’s not a long time. There’s a window to be a professional football player. If somebody’s good enough to do that and can return and finish their college degree.

“Probably would be appreciated and not taken for granted and looked at for the value that it is. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars to get a college education these days, plus room, board, books and tuition, and there are some that are good enough to be professional football players and some that aren’t, but that, to me, would be a good resolution to the conversation we’re having.”