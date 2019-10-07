John Harbaugh: Earl Thomas was trying to “pull off” Mason Rudolph

Posted by Charean Williams on October 7, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Earl Thomas defended his hit on Mason Rudolph, saying he “hit the strike zone” like taught and “didn’t go high.”

After watching film of the hit that knocked out the Steelers quarterback, Ravens coach John Harbaugh agreed Monday.

“I see Earl trying to pull off,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “There’s no question about it, if you watch the tape. It’s clear. It’s just an unfortunate collision. He felt bad about it, the result of it. He didn’t want to see an injury. None of us do.”

The good news is Rudolph was at the team facility Monday after being diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.

Officials penalized Thomas for the hit, and he likely will pay a fine. But Thomas was not ejected.

13 responses to “John Harbaugh: Earl Thomas was trying to “pull off” Mason Rudolph

  2. Harbaugh defends a dirty play each week. He’s getting good at it. Doubt if he’ll post a video on the website this week though.

  3. Rudolph knocked himself out, don’t be blaming Thomas for spearing him with his own helmet. Like harbaugh said, He wasn’t trying to hurt him, even though Thomas speared him at full speed with his helmet. Smh

  6. This is one of those situations where you see what you want to see. Haters see him launching, fans see it different. I hope Mason recovers quickly.

  8. canedaddy says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:03 pm
    …The fact that Rudolph got KO’ed doesn’t mean it was a dirty play
    ———————–
    OTOH, the fact that Thomas launched himself at Rudolph’s head, with his helmet, does make it a dirty play.

    If someone can point me to a video angle where Thomas is not launching himself at Rudolph’s head, please do so.

  9. This is ridiculous. He comes downhill, to the line of scrimmage from a ways away and then launches the crown of his helmet into Rudolph’s head.

    Cheatbaugh is disgusting.

  10. I do NOT think he should have been thrown out, however the comments about hitting the strike zone and Harbaugh defending the hit are asinine. The tape clearly shows Thomas leave his feet and he ultimately his Rudolph in the chin area with his helmet. Oh, he’s also 7 inches shorter than Rudolph.

    That is NOT the strike zone.

  11. Not only did Thomas deliberately hit Rudolph in the jaw – he used his helmet as a weapon. Thomas has a history as a member of the Legion of Boom (e.g. being fined in 2017 for a hit Atlanta’s Levine Toilolo in the head – a player who happened to catch a touchdown pass against the Seahawks). Thomas should be suspended and kept of the field until Rudolph is medically cleared to play – however long that might be. That will stop this nonsense of head shots!

  12. Thomas has been delivering hits for 10 years. He knows how to make it look OK when it ain’t OK.

  13. You can’t prove intent. Of course the Ravens are going to say it was unintentual. It was a brutal helmet to helmet hit…hope the fine is large. Almost beat the pretenders with a 3rd string QB…

