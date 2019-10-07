John Harbaugh: Earl Thomas was trying to “pull off” Mason Rudolph

Getty Images

Earl Thomas defended his hit on Mason Rudolph, saying he “hit the strike zone” like taught and “didn’t go high.”

After watching film of the hit that knocked out the Steelers quarterback, Ravens coach John Harbaugh agreed Monday.

“I see Earl trying to pull off,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “There’s no question about it, if you watch the tape. It’s clear. It’s just an unfortunate collision. He felt bad about it, the result of it. He didn’t want to see an injury. None of us do.”

The good news is Rudolph was at the team facility Monday after being diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.

Officials penalized Thomas for the hit, and he likely will pay a fine. But Thomas was not ejected.