Jon Gruden getting results in Year 2 in Oakland

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

After an ugly first year in Oakland, Jon Gruden suddenly looks like he has his team heading in the right direction.

Sunday’s win over the Bears improves the Raiders to 3-2 on the season. Right now they’d be the final wild card team in the AFC playoffs, and even if they’re far from a safe bet to make the postseason, that’s an enormous step forward from last year, when they finished 4-12.

And they’re doing it with two first-round rookies, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram, out with injuries, and leading receiver Tyrell Williams out as well. Between those injuries and the disaster that was Antonio Brown, the Raiders have had plenty of adversity, but Gruden’s team has handled it.

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs, acquired with one of the first-round picks the Raiders got from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade, had 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, plus three catches for 20 yards, in yesterday’s win. The Raiders also have the Bears’ first-round pick next year, and if that player and Jacobs are good players for the Raiders for years to come, that’s going to change the narrative around the Mack trade.

The Raiders’ rebuild appears to be ahead of schedule. That should generate plenty of excitement in their new home of Las Vegas in 2020, when they have two first-round draft picks and lots of cap space. In Year 2 for Gruden’s return to Oakland, things are looking up.

In 2020, Year 1 in Las Vegas, the Raiders are poised to win.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Jon Gruden getting results in Year 2 in Oakland

  5. Gruden really bit off a lot, so many rookies and so many other new faces but they’re already gelling.

    I haven’t been as high on a Raiders RB since Bo Jackson, Josh Jacobs is a stud, a flat out stud.

    If the Raiders walk into Lambeau and plow the Packers down like they did the Bears, the narrative on this team will change immensely.

  6. I don’t know what was so ugly about last year. They started rolling late in the season after the players learned the playbook. When Bill Walsh took over the terrible 49ers’ team, they went 2-14 the first year. Chuck Noll was 1-13 his first year in Pittsburgh. Jimmy Johnson was 1-15 his first year in Dallas. That’s a total of four wins between those 3 coaches, and Gruden won four games in one year. Those guys all went on to win multiple super bowls. They also all took over teams that hadn’t done a lot of winning lately. The Raiders had 1 winning season in the 15 years before Gruden got hired. None of those HOF coaches were able to win with the awful players they inherited. As we’re seeing, Gruden is being smart and bringing in good players. Gruden already has one super bowl win, and he did that with a Tampa Bay team that hadn’t won a playoff games the prior two seasons, and only one playoff victory the previous four years. The idea that Gruden inherited a dynasty from Tony Dungy just doesn’t add up with the facts. I love Tony Dungy, but let’s not get crazy. Gruden is a coaching genius.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!