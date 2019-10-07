Justin Houston: I knew what Chiefs would do on key fourth down

Getty Images

Justin Houston spent a long time in Kansas City before signing with the Colts after his release this offseason and that time with the Chiefs may have paid off with a big play on Sunday night.

The Chiefs tried for a first down on 4th-and-1 with just over five minutes left to play, but Houston dragged running back Damien Williams down for a one-yard loss that kept the Colts in command of the game. After the 19-13 win was in the books, Houston told Peter King that he had an idea of what was coming.

“I know the formation they used, and from the formation, I knew they’d run power,” Houston said, via Football Morning in America. “They ran 22 personnel, and I knew they’d run power to the strong side. I had to get off the ball strong at the snap.”

Houston said he treated this week just like any other game despite the past connection, but it’s hard to imagine that it didn’t feel a little extra special to get a win in his return to Kansas City.