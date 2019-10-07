Kirk Cousins gets a congratulatory phone call from the President

Getty Images

President Trump took a break from the controversies swirling around him to call a quarterback who has had controveries swirling around him.

Via WCCO, the Commander-in-Chief called Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after Minnesota’s victory against the New York Giants. A team spokesperson said that Trump called to “briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York.”

Trump is a New York native. In the 1980s, he owned the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

Coincidentally, the President will visit Minneapolis on Thursday, conducting a rally at the Target Center. Even more coincidentally, Trump and Cousins discussed the rally during the call. Cousins will not be attending the rally.

While playing for Washington, Cousins golfed with the President in 2017.