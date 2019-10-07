Kyle Allen keeps winning, gets it

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen did something Sunday that was previously done by Kurt Warner — a Hall of Famer and one of the best stories in history (not just football history).

And yet, Allen understands that in this particular chapter, he’s not really the main character.

With yesterday’s win over the Jaguars, Allen became the first undrafted quarterback to win his first four career starts since 1999, when Warner did it for the Rams.

This one is slightly different, and Allen has the self-awareness to know it.

“It helps when you rush for 285 yards, I’ll say that,” Allen said, via Max Henson of the team’s official website. “I don’t know, I mean, it’s cool.”

Allen’s handled this well, even if some of his fans have not. His winning streak stands in stark contrast to Cam Newton losing his previous eight starts. But that conveniently ignores that Newton has been physically broken throughout that streak, dealing with either a shoulder that needed surgery or a foot that has knocked him out for the foreseeable future.

But Allen has been efficient, completing 65.0 percent of his passes, and throwing seven touchdowns with no interceptions. But he has fumbled six times, losing four, and is averaging 225.5 passing yards per game, so there’s clearly room for improvement.

Stepping into an offense that was built to complement Newton with playmakers, being well enough to do so, and having the luxury of handing it Christian McCaffrey approximately 973 times a game helps.

“Winning is fun,” Allen said. “I’m happy for this team. To bounce back from a rough start, and now we’re 3-2. A long way to go obviously, but I’m happy with the way we fought.

“I think you can see that with us on the field, we’re never out of the game. We’re going to keep fighting no matter what, and we are going to win games in different ways because we can.”

Put simply, Allen is doing the thing backups are supposed to do, and has the Panthers in position to succeed while Newton recovers.