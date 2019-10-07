La’el Collins day to day with sprained MCL

Getty Images

An MRI confirmed what owner Jerry Jones announced Sunday night: Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

The Cowboys are not ready to rule out Collins for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but it is possible they could sit him out through the Oct. 27 bye, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

“We’ll see. We’ll take him day by day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “He hurt his knee in the game and was not able to finish, obviously. He’s a tough guy, so we’ll give him every chance as we go, and the MRI was fine today. But again, we’ll just see how he does day by day this week.”

Collins missed two days of practices last week with a back injury and was limited Friday. He played 44 of 72 snaps before leaving Sunday.

Brandon Knight replaced him.

Jones didn’t sound optimistic about Tyron Smith‘s return this week, but Garrett continues to call Smith “day to day.” The left tackle sprained his ankle late in the Week Four loss at New Orleans.

Cameron Fleming filled in for Smith on Sunday.

“Cam battled. He fought,” Garrett said. “Oftentimes with Cam, he’s got a little bit of an unorthodox way of playing. We call it ugly production. He typically blocks his guy. But again, in that kind of a game, when you’re dropping back a lot because you’re behind, it’s challenging on those guys outside.”