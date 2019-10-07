Mason Rudolph at Steelers facility Monday

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was released from the hospital on Sunday night after suffering a concussion on a hit to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas that knocked him unconscious.

That was a positive sign about Rudolph’s condition and Monday brought another one.

Multiple reporters at the Steelers facility passed along word that Rudolph was in the building and talking to teammates. Players in the concussion protocol aren’t permitted to speak with reporters, but the media members who saw Rudolph shared that he appeared to be in good spirits while he was on hand.

None of that sheds any light into Rudolph’s recovery timeline, but learning he’s up and around after how scary things looked after the initial hit is a good update to get.