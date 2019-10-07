Mason Rudolph at Steelers facility Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was released from the hospital on Sunday night after suffering a concussion on a hit to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas that knocked him unconscious.

That was a positive sign about Rudolph’s condition and Monday brought another one.

Multiple reporters at the Steelers facility passed along word that Rudolph was in the building and talking to teammates. Players in the concussion protocol aren’t permitted to speak with reporters, but the media members who saw Rudolph shared that he appeared to be in good spirits while he was on hand.

None of that sheds any light into Rudolph’s recovery timeline, but learning he’s up and around after how scary things looked after the initial hit is a good update to get.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Mason Rudolph at Steelers facility Monday

  4. I will be very interested in hearing what the penalty for Carr wil be for the hit to the head with a helmet from behind. And also Thomas for the hit to the head with a helmet from the front.

    Roughing the passer is explicit on two violations for both of these guys

    Hit to the head when player is in a defenceless position.

    Use of the defenders helmet to hit the player.

    Either is a violation

    Both carr and Thomas violated both. You might argue Thomas hot did most of the damage, or that like in a one two punch Carr’s hit opened Rudolph up to be blown up by Thomas.

    Moot really. They both should be suspended.

  6. Wishing Mason the best, seriously.

    But am I the only one who was looking for Ben to come into the game yesterday when Mason went down?

  7. He will start on Sunday. It’s either he or Barney Rubble. Guy should probably sit for 6 weeks to recover.

  10. That young man should evaluate seriously retiring from the NFL. That wasn’t a direct hit to the head and still went unconscious for a while. A direct hit may have devastated his life. Do something else, just don’t do this.

  12. joeychittwood says:
    October 7, 2019 at 2:07 pm
    and amazingly,
    Earl Thomas was at the Ravens facility this morning too instead of 245 Park Ave having a hearing

    3 3 Rate This

    —————

    Bisciotti has a membership at Augusta and he and Goodell play there together. This is why nothing ever happens the slimebucket Ravens organization.

  14. tavisteelersfan says:
    October 7, 2019 at 2:06 pm
    I will be very interested in hearing what the penalty for Carr wil be for the hit to the head with a helmet from behind. And also Thomas for the hit to the head with a helmet from the front.

    Roughing the passer is explicit on two violations for both of these guys

    Hit to the head when player is in a defenceless position.

    Use of the defenders helmet to hit the player.

    Either is a violation

    Both carr and Thomas violated both. You might argue Thomas hot did most of the damage, or that like in a one two punch Carr’s hit opened Rudolph up to be blown up by Thomas.

    Moot really. They both should be suspended.
    ——————————————-
    Doubtful either of them will be suspended, but it will just be a small hit to their wallets. The thing about Thomas is he isn’t known as a dirty player, but it bothered me that he said he hit Rudolph “in the target area” and hit him from the side. Maybe he should be in the concussion protocol if that’s what he really believed happened.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!