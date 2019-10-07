Matt Nagy: Numbers don’t lie, we’re not good enough on offense

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
The Bears rallied from being down 17-0 to leading the Raiders 21-17 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in London, but they weren’t able to close out the afternoon’s proceedings with a win.

Oakland drove 97 yards for a Josh Jacobs touchdown run in the fourth quarter and a final comeback attempt fell short when Bears quarterback Chase Daniel threw an interception. That turnover was indicative of the kind of day it was for the Chicago offense.

They had one 89-yard touchdown drive, but needed just 30 yards to score the other two thanks to a fumble recovery and a Tarik Cohen punt return. Daniel threw another interception and the team managed 236 total yards of offense in a performance that head coach Matt Nagy summed up rather simply.

“As the offense goes, the numbers don’t lie,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Not good enough. It’s my job to make sure that it gets better.”

Nagy will have a bye week to work on improving the offensive output. He’ll also have time to sort out whether Mitchell Trubisky is healthy enough to return at quarterback in time to face the Saints in Week Seven.

  1. how did Mack do? asking for friend….. wasn’t Jacobs drafted with one of the draft picks they acquired from the bears? Asking for a friend….. how did he do? asking for a friend…..

  2. No protection and no run game along with more crappy QB play. It would probably be helpful if the genius coach could come up with more than three running plays.

  3. “Nagy will have a bye week to work on improving the offensive output. He’ll also have time to sort out whether Mitchell Trubisky is healthy enough to return at quarterback in time to face the Saints in Week Seven.”

    Oh boy, he’s going to have no choice but to start Trubisky when he’s ready and then it’s going to get even uglier.

  4. Chase Daniel didn’t help throwing 3 picks (one called back on a bs roughing call), but the offensive line has taken a huge step back from last year. They can’t run the ball. Kyle Long is washed and Leno is just bad. Need to improve the o line and tight end group during the offseason.

    And probably find a new QB too.

