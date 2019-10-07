Morgan Moses: It sucks that we couldn’t get it done for Jay Gruden

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
The writing was on the wall regarding Jay Gruden’s future with Washington after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and running back Chris Thompson didn’t need official word to come down before getting emotional about Gruden’s inevitable departure.

Thompson revisited that reaction during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan and said that he gets “we’re doing terrible, but that’s a human being, that’s someone I care about, so I got emotional about it.” Thompson said it wasn’t a move that came out of the blue and right tackle Morgan Moses said “it was like walking in the building with eggshells on the floor” in recent weeks.

“It’s a business,” Moses said, via the Washington Post. “At the end of the day, we’re 0-5, but I’ve been with Jay all my career. I’m the only one left from my draft class on the team and I have a high respect for him as a coach and as a man outside the building. You never want to see change like that, but obviously the organization wants to go in a different direction. That’s something that I have no control over, but it just sucks because he is a good coach, we have some good players on the team and it just sucks that we couldn’t get it done for him.”

Bill Callahan will take the reins for now and the team will likely move on to another coach in 2020 as they try to put together their first consistent winner in decades.

12 responses to “Morgan Moses: It sucks that we couldn’t get it done for Jay Gruden

  3. Hard to feel that bad for him. He didn’t do a very good job and he will still get what ever the balance is that was left on his contract.
    If they don’t use that video against him. Dan floated that knowing the firing was coming.

  5. This could be one of (if not the most) dysfunctional franchise in sports history. Snyder needs to fire himself.

  6. It’s pretty darn stupid that keeping his job was contingent upon not losing on Sunday to the toughest team to beat in the NFL for the last twenty years.

  9. Unfortunately Gruden didn’t have the caliper general manager and owner Coach Gibbs had. It is tough to win consistently with one arm tied behind your back. Dan Snyder is an owner just like Hugh Culverhouse was in Tampa. He was in it for the money just like Snyder. I personally know numerous people who have had dealings with Snyder and not one of them speak highly of him. If we want the Redskins to grow to the organization they were in the glory years, we must start with a new owner and clean house. Hiring another coach is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results the simple definition of insanity.

  10. The moment Alex Smith went down, Gruden as HC was done.

    Since the trade, Gruden was 6-3 with Smith, 1-11 without. There’s no way of consistently winning in the NFL with a backup QB. That’s the difference one good QB can make.

  11. The Redskins played the pats this week without their left tackle and without their top two TE’s and without their #1 rb with a qb coming off a broken leg who hasn’t played in a year. And their wr’s stink. And that’s all on Gruden? Hmmmm…

