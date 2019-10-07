Morgan Moses: It sucks that we couldn’t get it done for Jay Gruden

Getty Images

The writing was on the wall regarding Jay Gruden’s future with Washington after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and running back Chris Thompson didn’t need official word to come down before getting emotional about Gruden’s inevitable departure.

Thompson revisited that reaction during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan and said that he gets “we’re doing terrible, but that’s a human being, that’s someone I care about, so I got emotional about it.” Thompson said it wasn’t a move that came out of the blue and right tackle Morgan Moses said “it was like walking in the building with eggshells on the floor” in recent weeks.

“It’s a business,” Moses said, via the Washington Post. “At the end of the day, we’re 0-5, but I’ve been with Jay all my career. I’m the only one left from my draft class on the team and I have a high respect for him as a coach and as a man outside the building. You never want to see change like that, but obviously the organization wants to go in a different direction. That’s something that I have no control over, but it just sucks because he is a good coach, we have some good players on the team and it just sucks that we couldn’t get it done for him.”

Bill Callahan will take the reins for now and the team will likely move on to another coach in 2020 as they try to put together their first consistent winner in decades.