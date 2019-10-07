Panthers “watching greatness” with Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t do much tooting of his own horn after Sunday’s 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

McCaffrey said “I think I’m playing well” after running for 176 yards, catching six passes for 61 yards and scoring three touchdowns to continue a blazing hot start to the 2019 season. Other members of the organization were more effusive when it came to talking about what McCaffrey’s been doing this year.

Safety Tre Boston said that the team is “watching greatness” on a weekly basis while linebacker Bruce Irvin called him the best running back in the league. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy went a little further by promoting McCaffrey as the league’s most valuable player at any position.

“If I was writing, I would see if he’s from earth,” McCoy said, via the team’s website. “I’d have to check to see if he’s from Asgard or something. I don’t know where that dude’s from. If the season ended right now, he’s the MVP.”

The MVP has been a quarterback’s prize in recent years, so McCaffrey’s bid for that award may fall short even if he continues to lift the Panthers to the kind of wins we’ve seen over the last three weeks. Given his lack of interest in selling himself, that may work just fine.