Patrick Mahomes “tweaked” ankle in loss

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid downplayed the ankle injury of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was noticeably hobbling in last night’s loss to the Colts.

“Tweaked it just a little bit. I think he’s going to be OK,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He was pretty good at the end there. We’ll see how that goes.”

Mahomes didn’t miss any game time, but he wasn’t himself, and the inability to run and throw on the run was obvious, as the Colts handed them their first loss of a season.

Mahomes said he’d be a regular in the athletic training room for the next week.

“Just reaggravated it a little bit there in the first half and then got stepped on in the second half,” Mahomes said. “Obviously it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow.”

The Colts also lost defensive end Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), and defensive lineman Xavier Williams (ankle), along with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring).

That means for a week, their injury report will be more important to watch than their highlight reel, heading into next week’s game against the Chiefs.