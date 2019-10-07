Patriots won’t activate Ben Watson, making him a free agent

Posted by Charean Williams on October 7, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
The Patriots declined to activate tight end Benjamin Watson after his suspension, making him a free agent, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

They had until 4 p.m. ET to add him to the 53-player roster.

The Patriots paid him a $600,000 signing bonus but will pick up $2.06 million in salary cap space.

Watson, who turns 39 in December, hopes to continue his career, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. Watson declined to speak with reporters Monday as he packed his belongings.

Watson became eligible to rejoin the team lats week after serving a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs. He practiced, but the Patriots opted not to activate him for Sunday’s game against Washington.

The Patriots have only Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the position.

LaCosse played 73 offensive snaps, while Izzo played 20. They combined for three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Some tight end named Rob Gronkowski, of course, still is out there. The Patriots might or might not be able to talk him out of retirement if they decide they want to add a tight end at some point in the season.

  4. I think it ‘s an strong indicator that they’re pleased with the progress of LaCosse & Izzo and think maybe Ben is just not going to be able to contribute enough at this stage. Too bad. It would have been nice to have his positive character on the team.

  9. I guess he came back too out of football shape, understandable being 39, and in the last game they saw enough from Izzo and LaCosse. Still surprising but I guess they don’t take the cap hit and figured they can’t do much with him now.

  12. So the Pats aftermath re: AB now includes letting go Demaryius Thomas and Ben Watson to navigate their salary cap h*ll (not to mention sacrifices the Steelers have made for their $20M salary cap h*ll), yet AB files grievances against anybody anywhere near him (except Rosenhaus) and tries to convince the rest of the teams that he is not the problem. Can’t possibly be anything that AB did to have these teams making such huge sacrifices just to not have him on the field. Clearly it is everyone else. He’s the victim…. 😢 🍼

  14. looking for cap space to get enough to handle a trade for diggs (or someone else), still need more, may restructure and extend Brady since he is only signed for this year

  15. So, this is tied to cap space then. HMM.

    Clearing more space makes me wonder if a deal is already done. If they extend Van Noy and maybe some others right now, they can clear out more space that way.

    BB is a master.

    And, I like the way Izzo and LaCosse looked yesterday. Can cover everybody, and Brady just needs to look for everybody, preferable from under Center.

    I am assuming this also bodes well for NKeal harry and hopefully Wynn to come off the PUP after Week 8 for the homestretch.

  18. The salary cap savings for another move is the only thing that makes sense. Even if they’re happy with Izzo and Lacosse, they still need help at TE, and it’s not like they couldn’t find a spot. Fifth safety and special teamer Jordan Richards is still on the roster.

  20. Wynn and Harry are due back after Week 8. I mean, this could go from good to GREAT really quick.

    All I know is, I’ve seen Brady with loaded weaponry all around him in SB 42 and SB 46 be “rushed” by a supposed “bad” O Line. It wasn’t bad, the playcalling an no commitment to a run game was atrocious.

    No way NE wins the SB last year without it.

    There’s very little wrong with the OL right now. From Thuney to Cannon, arguably the league’s best from left to right.

    Except for injuries. I mean, look at the past (2) weeks. Brady has been getting lit up and it’s effected the offense.

  23. If I were guessing on a roster move, I’d bet on an O.J. Howard trade. Tampa Bay is absolutely not using him, and he was very highly thought of when drafted. Wouldn’t surprise me to see the Pats acquire him for a 1st.

  25. tedmurph says:
    October 7, 2019 at 4:49 pm
    Heard an Emmanuel Sanders rumor

    Heard that too, wouldn’t hate it.

