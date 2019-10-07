Paxton Lynch likely to serve as Devlin Hodges’ backup in Pittsburgh

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers are down to their third-string quarterback, and their fourth-string quarterback will soon get a promotion.

After Mason Rudolph‘s concussion on Sunday, and with Ben Roethlisberger already out for the season, Devlin Hodges is likely to start this week and Paxton Lynch is likely to be promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as Hodges’ backup, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Hodges played well under the circumstances after Rudolph went down: He completed seven of nine passes for 68 yards and didn’t have a turnover or take a sack. He’s an undrafted rookie, so the Steelers obviously weren’t planning on having him start this year, but when you’d down to your third-string quarterback, beggars can’t be choosers.

Lynch is a former first-round pick of the Broncos who started four games in Denver and didn’t play well. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2017. The Steelers actually have two quarterbacks on their practice squad, Lynch and Taryn Christion, but Lynch’s experience makes him the likely pick to get called up to the active roster.

There’s been no word on when Rudolph might return, but until he does, it looks like a depth chart of Hodges and Lynch.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Paxton Lynch likely to serve as Devlin Hodges’ backup in Pittsburgh

  4. Maybe we can trade Tomlin to the Redskins for a #1 draft pick. At this point, I’d be happy with a functioning injury cart in return for him.

  5. Now is when a Head Coach earns his pay. Easy to coach when surrounded by stars. Take them away and you have to lead. You can’t blame the new guys for all of the failures. They’re there because the team saw something. Up to the coach to bring it out and make it happen. If the Rooney’s are watching this will tell them the quality of their coach and staff.

  6. Lynch went from first round draft pick to being the backup to an undrafted rookie. And he’s having to sweat even THAT out because they just might promote the other guy.

  7. pensfan1 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    Now is when a Head Coach earns his pay. Easy to coach when surrounded by stars. Take them away and you have to lead. You can’t blame the new guys for all of the failures. They’re there because the team saw something. Up to the coach to bring it out and make it happen. If the Rooney’s are watching this will tell them the quality of their coach and staff.

    ——————————–

    Does this mean were gonna be able to finally stop hearing about how bad Tomlin is or will Pittsburgh fans find new reasons to complain about him?

  8. Glad Rudolph wasn’t seriously hurt. It looked so bad when it happened!

    That being said, it genuinely warms my heart watching the Steelers crash and burn. I am relishing their bobsled run into irreverence in much the same way I would a masterfully performed symphony, or a finely aged wine.

    Mike Tomlin is about to be exposed for the crummy, imposter coach that he is and there’s no one he can trip on the sideline to stop it. Roethlisberger is likely done, which ipso-facto means Tomlin will be shortly as well. I, personally, can’t WAIT until he gets canned mid-season! What a great day that will be!

    The ONLY saving grace for steeler fans this season is…well…the Bengals.

  10. Miami Dolphins must be smiling with the Steelers #1 pick. How about Miami having #1, and #2 overall pick?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!