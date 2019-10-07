Phillip Dorsett reportedly week-to-week with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Patriots have a short turnaround before playing the Giants on Thursday night and it looks like that will make it difficult for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to be in the lineup.

Dorsett injured his hamstring during Sunday’s 33-7 win over Washington. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the injury is considered “minor,” but adds that Dorsett’s recovery timeline is week-to-week and that suggests Thursday will be too soon for Dorsett to get cleared.

Dorsett didn’t have a catch before getting hurt. He has 15 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Jakobi Meyers would be the top wideouts against the Giants if Dorsett is out of the lineup.