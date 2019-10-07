Ravens place Tony Jefferson on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens placed safety Tony Jefferson on injured reserve Monday.

They did not announced a corresponding move, but the team is expected to look at pass rushers this week, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Jefferson tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

Jefferson had one tackle and a pass defensed before leaving.

He had played 98.3 percent of the defensive snaps this season, leaving a hole on the back end of the team’s defense.

In another move, the Ravens signed receiver Sean Modster to their practice squad.