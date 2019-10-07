Ravens say Marquise Brown’s ankle injury is “nothing serious”

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown reached the end zone for the first time since the season opener in Sunday’s overtime win over the Steelers, but he wound up having his playing time limited by an ankle injury.

Brown played 37 of the team’s 81 offensive snaps, but it does not sound like the Ravens are too concerned that he’ll be a part-time player in the weeks to come. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Brown should be fine because the word on his injury is that it is “nothing serious.”

Brown came into the season off of a foot injury that kept him from working for much of the offseason and has limited his practice time, but the first-round pick has not missed a game. He had three catches for 22 yards overall on Sunday.

Harbaugh also confirmed that tight end Mark Andrews continues to be bothered by a foot injury. He caught five passes for 45 yards while playing just over half of the offensive snaps.