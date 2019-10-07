Ravens sign defensive tackle Jihad Ward

Getty Images

The Ravens filled the roster spot they opened earlier in the day when they placed safety Tony Jefferson on injured reserve.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Jihad Ward, one of six players the Ravens worked out Monday.

Ward played three games with the Colts this season before Indianapolis waived him last week.

The Raiders made him a second-round choice in 2016, and he played all 16 games as a rookie with 13 starts. Ward played only five games in 2017 after toe surgery.

Oakland traded him to the Cowboys in 2018, but he didn’t make the Raiders’ roster.

The Colts signed him to the practice squad last year, and he finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Ward, 25, has 36 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery in 27 career NFL games.

He will join Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Chris Wormley, Daylon Mack, Zach Sieler and Patrick Ricard in the rotation.