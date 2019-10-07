Report: Darnell Savage’s ankle injury not considered major

Getty Images

Packers first-round pick Darnell Savage has taken on a big role on defense right off the bat as a rookie, but an ankle injury took him off the field during Sunday’s win in Dallas.

It does not look like Savage will be missing much more time as a result of the injury, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Savage tweaked the ankle and his injury is not considered major.

Savage was limited to 19 snaps during the 34-24 victory. He recorded one tackle before being knocked out of the game. Savage has 18 tackles and a forced fumble over all five games this season.

Will Redmond filled in for Savage on Sunday and would presumably remain in the lineup should Savage wind up missing next Monday night’s game against the Lions.