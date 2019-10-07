Reports: Bill Callahan is the interim head coach in Washington

Getty Images

Jay Gruden’s key doesn’t work anymore and we now know who will take over as the interim head coach in Washington.

According to multiple reports, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan will take the reins in the wake of Gruden’s dismissal on Monday morning.

Callahan was the successor to Jon Gruden as the Raiders head coach in 2002 and 2003. He took the team to the Super Bowl after his first season on the job, but lost to the elder Gruden’s Buccaneers. Oakland went 4-12 in 2003, however, and Callahan was sent packing after his second season.

He followed that up with a four-year run as the University of Nebraska’s head coach. He joined Washington in 2015 as the offensive line coach and added the assistant head coach title in 2017.