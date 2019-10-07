Sam Darnold set for more tests on Tuesday

Getty Images

This next episode of “As Sam Darnold‘s Spleen Turns” has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said at a Monday press conference that Darnold is set for another round of tests on Tuesday. The team is hoping to hear that Darnold’s no longer at an enhanced risk of having his spleen rupture and that he will be able to start at quarterback against the Cowboys in Week Six.

“If he gets cleared, he’ll start,” Gase said.

Darnold has missed the last three games and the Jets offense has managed to score nine points over those three outings.

There may be other help on the horizon as well. Tight end Chris Herndon‘s four-game suspension is over and he’s eligible to play for the first time this season. Gase said a decision on activating Herndon will be made later in the week.

The defense may also get a boost if linebacker C.J. Mosley gets the green light to return from a groin injury. They may have to replace defensive lineman Henry Anderson, however. Gase called Anderson week-to-week with what Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports is an AC joint injury.