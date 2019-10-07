Teddy Bridgewater: I feel like I have the easy job

Getty Images

Saints fans were chanting Teddy Bridgewater‘s name during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and the quarterback said after the game that it was a “pretty cool” experience to add to his memory bank.

Bridgewater was 26-of-34 for 314 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the 31-24 win and all the chanting didn’t stop him from noting that all he had to do was get the ball to a talented group of teammates.

“I feel like I have the easy job,” Bridgewater said at his press conference. “All I have to do is throw the ball to Mike Thomas, Jared Cook, Ted Ginn, Austin Carr, Alvin Kamara, Josh Hill, and Taysom Hill. Finding ways to get guys involved and make plays for us. Today was a day when everything was clicking and we can come in this game finding opportunities to score points and get down in the red zone to do some good things.”

Bridgewater’s self-effacing response to his big day extended to a joke that it “should have been five touchdowns” through the air before the day was out. All joking aside, Bridgewater’s production has helped the Saints to three straight wins with Drew Brees out of the lineup and that’s made for a lot of relief in New Orleans.