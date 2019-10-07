Titans release Cairo Santos, David Quessenberry

Getty Images

After Cairo Santos missed three field goals and had another one blocked in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Bills, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he still had confidence in the kicker.

That confidence didn’t help Santos keep his job. The Titans announced on Monday that they have released Santos along with offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

Santos signed with the Titans in early September when they placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve. He was 4-of-5 on field goals before Sunday’s disastrous outing. Santos has also played for the Buccaneers, Rams, Bears and Chiefs, so he’s no stranger to the kicking carousel that’s flung him back onto the open market.

“It was a very painful, extremely disappointing day,” Santos said on Sunday. “I don’t feel sorry for myself, I feel sorry for my teammates and coaches that work hard all week, including myself. I feel sorry for my teammates, my coaches and they deserve to win and I have just got to do a better job.”

Quessenberry was inactive on Sunday. He caught a touchdown pass in the opener and is best known for returning to the field after battling cancer during his time with the Texans.