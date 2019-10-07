Titans signing Cody Parkey

Getty Images

Cody Parkey will get another chance.

The kicker has been unemployed since being released by the Bears in the offseason. He worked out for the Jets and Colts, but now finally has a job.

The Titans are signing Parkey to replace Cairo Santos, NFL Media reports.

Tennessee cut Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had another blocked in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Bills.

The Titans are the fifth team Parkey has kicked for since earning Pro Bowl honors with the Eagles in 2014. He also has played for the Browns and Dolphins.

He went 23-of-30 on field goals and 42-of-45 on extra points with the Bears last season before missing a 43-yarder with seconds to play in the Bears’ playoff loss. Philadelphia’s Treyvon Hester tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage before it hit off the left upright and then the crossbar.

The Titans began the season by placing Ryan Succop on injured reserve the week of the season opener, signing Santos to take his place.