Washington claims Hale Hentges, cuts Cassanova McKinzy

Getty Images

Washington claimed tight end Hale Hentges off waivers from the Colts, the team announced.

Washington cut linebacker Cassanova McKinzy in a corresponding move.

The Colts waived Henges on Saturday to make room for cornerback Shakial Taylor, whom they elevated from the practice squad.

Hentges, who went undrafted out of Alabama this spring, made the Colts’ Week One roster. Hentges, though, was inactive for the four regular-season games he was on the 53-player squad.

McKinzy has appeared in three games this season, making one tackle and a sack. He played three games for Washington last season.