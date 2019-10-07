Washington fires Jay Gruden, calls afternoon press conference

Getty Images

Washington has made it official, announcing that coach Jay Gruden was fired.

And while they used collective pronouns in the release, only one person was fired this morning.

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility,” the team said in a statement.

There was also a reference to “doing all that we can collectively as an organization” to turn things around.

Gruden was 0-5 this season, and 35-49-1 (.418) in five-and-change seasons there.

The team’s holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the move, presumably putting Teflon team president Bruce Allen up there to explain the move.

If Dan Snyder shows up, it will be a major surprise, as defending his 21-year record of 139-185-1 (.428) will be tougher than finding a scapegoat.