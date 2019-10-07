Washington president: Trent Williams still not on trade block

Getty Images

Washington changed coaches, but not its stance on left tackle Trent Williams.

During today’s press conference, team president Bruce Allen said there has been no recent dialogue with Williams, and that there were no plans to trade him at this time.

At this point, it seems unlikely Williams is going to change his mind and return to the team, after an offseason-long unhappiness over their handling of his medical situation.

So for the team, digging in seems to be either denial or spite, refusing to take what would be an attractive haul for one of the top players in the league at his position.

Then again, Allen actually said with a straight face: “The culture is actually damn good.”

In 21 years under owner Dan Snyder (ostensibly enough time to establish a culture), Washington is 139-185-1 (.428), and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005.