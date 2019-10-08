Bill Belichick on Saquon Barkley: We haven’t played him and hope we don’t

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2019, 7:29 AM EDT
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a master of finding positives about the worst teams on the schedule, but there are times when he doesn’t have to work that hard to find things to praise.

One example is Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Belichick ran through a laundry list of things Barkley does well — good vision, good quickness, he can play in space, he’s elusive, he’s got power — while explaining why the Patriots would be OK with Barkley missing a third straight game with an ankle injury.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Belichick said on Monday. “You’re right, we haven’t faced him, and I hope we don’t, but we need to be ready for him. He’s a very competitive guy, I’m sure he’s doing all he can to get ready to go. He was close last week, so we’ll probably get him.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur would only say that “there’s a possibility” that Barkley will play this week. The running back was listed as a limited participant in Monday’s practice, although that was only an estimation as the Giants didn’t actually practice.

We’ll see what happens when they do get back on the field. If Barkley doesn’t go, the Giants’ top back will likely be undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman as Wayne Gallman suffered a concussion in the loss to the Vikings.

  3. Zero chance Barkley plays unless his injury wasn’t as bad as they were telling people.

    Shurmur on the other hand needs to go. This guy is awful.

  4. Barkley, Run-CMC, AK41 = best backs in the league.

    If Run-CMC carries on at his current pace, he will shatter the all-time scrimmage yards record. He will deserve serious consideration for MVP.

  5. If he doesn’t play or if any of the other Giants players don’t, all we’ll hear is how injured they were….. with no acknowledgment of how banged up the Patriots are as well…point being, ALLteams have to deal with injuries to key players at some point thruout the season & sometimes thruout the ENTIRE season…..as BB says, “It Is What it Is”
    That’s why it’s important to have QUALITY DEPTH…. to help you overcome those situations as best you can
    GO PATS!!!

  6. Doesn’t matter if Barkley’s healthy or not Giants are still gonna lose big. Kirk Cousins rolled out on pretty much passing play and the Giants still couldn’t stop it. Adam Thielen abused them from the slot over and over again and the Defensive Coordinator was still couldn’t adjust the coverage. Giants are 2-3 years away from being a competitive football team. Wasting Barkley’s career. The Barry Sanders era has started in NY…

