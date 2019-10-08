Bill O’Brien: Ka’imi Fairbairn has to make kicks

Getty Images

The Texans put up 53 points in Sunday’s win over the Falcons, but there were a couple of missed opportunities to add to that total over the course of the game.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed two of the seven extra points he tried over the course of the proceedings to continue a shaky start to the year. Fairbairn has now missed three extra points and two field goals, which some may wonder is due to a change in holders with Bryan Anger taking over for Trevor Daniel.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is not a buyer of that explanation.

“It’s always about the whole operation,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I think he’s had plenty of time with Bryan. He’s got to make the kicks. He knows that. He’ll be the first to tell you that. Ka’imi is a great teammate. He’s a good guy and he knows it. It’s just a matter of plant foot. He’s pushing it a little bit. He’ll come back better this week.”

Fairbairn’s body of work over the past two seasons buys him time to correct whatever’s wrong, but that rope won’t be endless if he continues to keep points from hitting the scoreboard in Houston.