Bills promote running back Senorise Perry

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills promoted running back Senorise Perry from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Perry fills the roster spot vacated by wide receiver Zay Jones, whom the Bills traded to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Perry appeared in all 32 games for the Miami Dolphins over the last two seasons. He signed with the Bills this offseason but was placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp due to a quadriceps injury. He was later released with an injury settlement before returning to the team’s practice squad.

Perry carried eight times for 30 yards and caught one pass for three yards in 2017 for Miami.