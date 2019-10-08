Broncos signing Coty Sensabaugh, putting De’Vante Bausby on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding a healthy cornerback to the roster.

They went into last Sunday’s game against the Chargers without Bryce Callahan because of a foot injury and lost De’Vante Bausby during the win when he injured his neck. Bausby’s timeline for a recovery is unclear, but he “couldn’t move” for 30 minutes after his injury so no one is going to be in a rush to put him back on the field.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing veteran Coty Sensabaugh. They will place Bausby on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Sensabaugh played 15 games for the Steelers last season and posted 45 tackles and a forced fumble. The 2012 Titans fourth-round pick has also played for the Giants and Rams over his first seven years in the league.